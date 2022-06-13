Dr. Odeane Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Odeane Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Odeane Connor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Connor works at
Locations
1
Pain & Wound Care Center402 S 6th St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 546-9558
2
Anniston Quality Health Care1316 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 Directions (256) 236-0221
3
Anniston Chf Clinic601 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 741-9455
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable. After a few visits she knows what your needs are and will listen to your request for treatment and will discuss the best way to treat your problems. She has to ask the prerequisites to rule out COVID then you can talk to her about your ailment. This may seem to be a lack of interest on her part at first but if you just talk over her she will explain then let you talk. I like her very much and feel she has treated my illness with the latest medications. This shows she stays up to date.
About Dr. Odeane Connor, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528049558
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor has seen patients for Upper Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.