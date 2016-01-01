Overview

Dr. Oday Saeed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center, Palo Verde Hospital and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Saeed works at Balboa Nephrology Medical Group in El Centro, CA with other offices in Calexico, CA and Blythe, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.