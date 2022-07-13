Dr. Oday Alsheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oday Alsheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oday Alsheikh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Alsheikh works at
Locations
-
1
Braverman Terry/Oei Eye Assocs1100 N Main Ave Fl 1, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 600-0040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Alsheikh for several years now. He is a good man and a fine doctor and surgan. IHe has removed a cataract in my right eye, and is closely monitering the one in my left eye. Sometimes the wait time in his office cam be a little long, but it is getting better. I met him after Dr. Duncan Friedman successfully got the retina in my right eye to reattach to back of the eyeball
About Dr. Oday Alsheikh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508070525
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- OHSU
- Christus St Joseph
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Alsheikh has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Pterygium and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alsheikh speaks Arabic.
