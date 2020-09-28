Overview

Dr. Oday Alrabadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avondale, AZ. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Alrabadi works at Biltmore Cardiology - Goodyear in Avondale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Buckeye, AZ, Glendale, AZ and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.