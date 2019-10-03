See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Oxon Hill, MD
Dr. Octavius Polk Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Octavius Polk Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxon Hill, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine.

Dr. Polk Jr works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Sarcoidosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Sarcoidosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 03, 2019
Dr. Polk is knowledgable, thorough, and truly kind hearted. He gives great care to is patients.
— Oct 03, 2019
About Dr. Octavius Polk Jr, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • 1144231374
Education & Certifications

  • howard university hospital|MD Inst Emer Med Surg
  • howard university hospital
  • howard university hospital
  • University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Octavius Polk Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polk Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Polk Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Polk Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Polk Jr works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Oxon Hill, MD. View the full address on Dr. Polk Jr’s profile.

Dr. Polk Jr has seen patients for Asthma, Sarcoidosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polk Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Polk Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polk Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polk Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polk Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

