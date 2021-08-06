Dr. Octavio Pinell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Octavio Pinell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Octavio Pinell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Pinell works at
Locations
-
1
Wellmont Medical Associates OB/GYN Kingsport105 W Park Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3220
-
2
Ballad Health Medical Associates2002 Brookside Dr Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinell?
Has great beside manners. Makes sure he explains everything so you understand. Very friendly and I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Octavio Pinell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1730186859
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinell works at
Dr. Pinell has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.