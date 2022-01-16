Overview

Dr. Octavio Perez-Velasco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Perez-Velasco works at PEREZVELASCO OCTAVIO J MD OFFICE in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.