Dr. Octavio Gutierrez, MD
Overview
Dr. Octavio Gutierrez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Institute for Mental Health P.A.6633 N Mesa St Ste 103, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 307-4320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Octavio Gutierrez, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1659451193
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
