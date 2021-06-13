Dr. Octavio De La Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Octavio De La Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Octavio De La Pena, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HOMEOPATHY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Dr. De La Pena works at
Locations
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.4401 Coit Rd Ste 201, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 980-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. De la Peña has been my doctor for years. He is a caring, unhurried, professional doctor who listens. He has taken very good care of my health. I fully recommend him and his team!
About Dr. Octavio De La Pena, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1780643692
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Brch
- U Wisc Madison
- NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HOMEOPATHY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Pena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Pena has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De La Pena speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.