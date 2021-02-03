Overview

Dr. Octavio Carreno, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University Medical School|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Carreno works at De Cardenas & Villalonga MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy, Adenoidectomy and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.