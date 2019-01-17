Dr. Octavian Lie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Octavian Lie, MD
Overview
Dr. Octavian Lie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Lie works at
Locations
-
1
UT Medicine Women's Health Center8300 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 7A, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lie?
We've only had 2 appts with Dr Lie, and I'm very impressed. He's moving things pretty quick, he wants my daughter to be able to walk around our house without being shadowed. Our outings are somewhat limited because of her seizures and this Dr has already done a 3 day EEG on her, checked her med levels and adjusted her meds, He wants her VNS replaced. Our goal is to get rid of her drop attacks. I'm very pleased up to now.
About Dr. Octavian Lie, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1053569301
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lie works at
Dr. Lie has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.