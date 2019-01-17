See All Neurologists in San Antonio, TX
Overview

Dr. Octavian Lie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Lie works at University Texas Health Sci THS in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Medicine Women's Health Center
    UT Medicine Women's Health Center
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 7A, San Antonio, TX 78229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2019
    We've only had 2 appts with Dr Lie, and I'm very impressed. He's moving things pretty quick, he wants my daughter to be able to walk around our house without being shadowed. Our outings are somewhat limited because of her seizures and this Dr has already done a 3 day EEG on her, checked her med levels and adjusted her meds, He wants her VNS replaced. Our goal is to get rid of her drop attacks. I'm very pleased up to now.
    Rebecca Cedillo in Robstown, TX — Jan 17, 2019
    About Dr. Octavian Lie, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1053569301
    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Octavian Lie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lie works at University Texas Health Sci THS in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lie’s profile.

    Dr. Lie has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

