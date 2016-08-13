Overview

Dr. Octavian Adam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Berkshire Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital.



Dr. Adam works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY with other offices in Pittsfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.