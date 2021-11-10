Dr. Ochuko Diamreyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamreyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ochuko Diamreyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ochuko Diamreyan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Diamreyan works at
Locations
Apex Health Consultants Inc.2380 N Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA 92405 Directions (909) 886-7475
Rawlings Chiropractic10630 Town Center Dr Ste 110, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been a patient of Dr. D for 18 years and we are very pleased with doctor's professionalism, care, and compassion. My husband had been to other doctors before Dr. D and we have remained with doctor because of the care he has provided not only for my husband, but his genuine concern for how my husband's illness affects me and our daughter as well.
About Dr. Ochuko Diamreyan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1134171408
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- San Fernando General Hospitial
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamreyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamreyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamreyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamreyan works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamreyan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamreyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamreyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamreyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.