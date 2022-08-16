Dr. Obos Ekhaese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekhaese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obos Ekhaese, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Obos Ekhaese, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Memorial Hermann TDDC10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 440, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 543-8696
CARE Surgery Clinic PA3351 Plainview St Ste A-7, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (832) 281-7785
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Let me start off with Dr. Ekhaese is one of the best doctors I have ever seen! If you don't want a doctor that will be straight forward, to the point, honest and listen to every concern you have before and have surgery, then Dr. Ekhaese may not be the doctor for you. I drive 4 hours away specifically for Dr. Ekhaese to be my surgeon and have not regretted one minutes of it. He has answered every question (honestly) and I have never left his office needed clarification on one thing. My daughter and myself both had surgery in 2021 with Dr. Ekhaese. We have lost over 100 lbs. each and could not feel better. For Dr. Ekhaese , I am not a patient, I am family! He and staff always make us/me feel like family in everyway.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1356457634
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Dr. Ekhaese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ekhaese accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekhaese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ekhaese works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekhaese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekhaese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekhaese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekhaese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.