Overview

Dr. Obos Ekhaese, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Ekhaese works at Memorial Hermann TDDC in Pearland, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.