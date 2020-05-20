Overview

Dr. Obiora Ekweani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Ekweani works at Frisco Urgent Care & Clinics in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.