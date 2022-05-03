Dr. Anusionwu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obiora Anusionwu, MD
Overview
Dr. Obiora Anusionwu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Anusionwu works at
Locations
Dallas Medical Physician Group5308 N Galloway Ave Ste 100, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 226-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit with Dr. Anusionwu, and he was patient and informative. He answered my questions in terms that I could understand, and he put my fears to rest. The staff was friendly and helpful!
About Dr. Obiora Anusionwu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1477746840
Education & Certifications
- Drexel/hahnemann University Hospital
- Pinnacle Health Hospital
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anusionwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anusionwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anusionwu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anusionwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anusionwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anusionwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.