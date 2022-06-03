Dr. Obioha Okoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obioha Okoro, MD
Overview
Dr. Obioha Okoro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from YISHUI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Locations
Central Georgia Pediatrics, Inc.844 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 746-6662
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Okoro is very caring, patient and thorough. Our experience has always been positive with him and his staff. They are all very personable and knowledgeable. He is also a teaching Dr. and has Mercer students there under his supervision. Great experience! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Obioha Okoro, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114070802
Education & Certifications
- YISHUI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okoro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okoro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Okoro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okoro.
