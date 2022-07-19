Overview

Dr. Obinwanne Ugwonali, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Ugwonali works at Peachtree Orthopaedics Clinic in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA, Alpharetta, GA and Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.