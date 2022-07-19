Dr. Obinwanne Ugwonali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ugwonali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obinwanne Ugwonali, MD
Overview
Dr. Obinwanne Ugwonali, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
Peachtree Orthopedics - East Cobb Office1163 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Peachtree Orthopedics - Alpharetta Office11800 Amberpark Dr Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Peachtree Orthopedics - Duluth Office3870 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
It has been about 6 months since my first visit with Dr. Ugwonali and the first thing I noticed is his own health improvements. Dr. Ugwonali seems to be making lifestyle changes that are quite visible and encouraging. It's nice to see medically trained physicians actually look healthy and communicate the same. As for my visits, the first one was bumpy with way the office operates, I shared my thoughts with the office manager and much to my surprise at my second visit I noticed recommendations in action. I was very pleased. Dr. Ugwonali was very patient with me about reasons for visit even though I presented with other unrelated concerns that extended my visit. At this particular visit, everyone was very accommodating to the unrelated concerns so that I could navigate well my reason for visit. I appreciate everyone and Dr. Ugwonali, I am confident I delayed his schedule and apologize for doing so. Thank you all. I would recommend Dr. Ugwonali without reservation.
About Dr. Obinwanne Ugwonali, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Igbo
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Orthopedic Research Laboratory, New York, NY
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
- Yale University
- Stanford University, B.AS., economics and biology, 1994, Stanford, CA
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ugwonali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ugwonali accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ugwonali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ugwonali speaks Igbo.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Ugwonali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ugwonali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ugwonali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ugwonali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.