Dr. Obinna Uzodinma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Obinna Uzodinma, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Locations
Interventional Pain Specialists16840 Buccaneer Ln, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 991-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He moved to another area and I know I'll never find another doctor as loving, kind, and knowledgable as he.
About Dr. Obinna Uzodinma, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841521812
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Cornell University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
