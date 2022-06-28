Overview

Dr. Obinna Uzodinma, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Uzodinma works at Interventional Pain Specialists in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.