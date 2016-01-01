Dr. Ukabam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obinna Ukabam, MD
Overview
Dr. Obinna Ukabam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Ukabam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joycelyn M. Theard M.d P.A.19284 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 268-0120
- 2 580 Cibolo Valley Dr Ste 249, Cibolo, TX 78108 Directions (210) 268-0120
-
3
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 567-4928Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ukabam?
About Dr. Obinna Ukabam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1528354545
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ukabam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ukabam works at
Dr. Ukabam has seen patients for Ileus, Anemia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ukabam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ukabam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ukabam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ukabam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ukabam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.