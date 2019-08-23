Dr. Obinna Nwobi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwobi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obinna Nwobi, MD
Overview
Dr. Obinna Nwobi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
Dr. Nwobi works at
Locations
Gulf To Bay Infectious Disease Consultants Pllc2901 W Saint Isabel St Ste D, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (727) 527-5100Monday7:15am - 6:45pmTuesday7:15am - 6:45pmWednesday7:15am - 6:45pmThursday7:15am - 6:45pmFriday7:15am - 6:45pmSaturday7:15am - 6:45pmSunday7:15am - 6:45pm
Lakeland Office1619 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 577-8346
Tampa1881 W Kennedy Blvd Ste A, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 513-3030
Premier Vein Institute - Saint Petersburg3520 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 527-5100
Vascular & Interventional & Vein Associates (VIVA)3500 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 827-2993
Oviedo1000 Executive Dr Ste 8, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 775-2987
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 5 visits to this office in the past month. I have completed diagnostic and invasive procedures. I am very satisfied with all aspects of Dr. Nwobi's practice. The adminstrative staff is kind and courteous and worked very hard to meet all of my needs. The Clinical staff: the MA, the sonographer, the Nurse Practioner, the RN are all skilled and I have felt safe and comfortable especially during invasive procedures. Dr. Nwobi explains things and allays concerns in a kind and very easy to understand manner.
About Dr. Obinna Nwobi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Igbo
- 1912028853
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center/The Vascular Group Pllc
- University If Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- East Tennessee State University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwobi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwobi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwobi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwobi has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwobi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nwobi speaks Igbo.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwobi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwobi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwobi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwobi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.