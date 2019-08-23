See All Vascular Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Obinna Nwobi, MD

Vascular Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Obinna Nwobi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Dr. Nwobi works at Harmony United Psychiatric Care in Tampa, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL, Saint Petersburg, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf To Bay Infectious Disease Consultants Pllc
    2901 W Saint Isabel St Ste D, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 527-5100
    Monday
    7:15am - 6:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 6:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 6:45pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 6:45pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 6:45pm
    Saturday
    7:15am - 6:45pm
    Sunday
    7:15am - 6:45pm
  2. 2
    Lakeland Office
    1619 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 577-8346
  3. 3
    Tampa
    1881 W Kennedy Blvd Ste A, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 513-3030
  4. 4
    Premier Vein Institute - Saint Petersburg
    3520 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 527-5100
  5. 5
    Vascular & Interventional & Vein Associates (VIVA)
    3500 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 827-2993
  6. 6
    Oviedo
    1000 Executive Dr Ste 8, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 775-2987

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 23, 2019
    I have had 5 visits to this office in the past month. I have completed diagnostic and invasive procedures. I am very satisfied with all aspects of Dr. Nwobi's practice. The adminstrative staff is kind and courteous and worked very hard to meet all of my needs. The Clinical staff: the MA, the sonographer, the Nurse Practioner, the RN are all skilled and I have felt safe and comfortable especially during invasive procedures. Dr. Nwobi explains things and allays concerns in a kind and very easy to understand manner.
    Anne Gatten — Aug 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Obinna Nwobi, MD
    About Dr. Obinna Nwobi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Igbo
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912028853
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Medical Center/The Vascular Group Pllc
    Residency
    • University If Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey
    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • East Tennessee State University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Obinna Nwobi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwobi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwobi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nwobi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nwobi has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwobi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwobi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwobi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwobi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwobi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

