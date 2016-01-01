Dr. Obie Stalcup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stalcup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obie Stalcup, MD
Dr. Obie Stalcup, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Tex Med Br Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
About Dr. Obie Stalcup, MD
- Urology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184672289
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- Bassett Hosp
- University Tex Med Br Galveston
- Urology
Dr. Stalcup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stalcup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stalcup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stalcup has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stalcup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stalcup speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stalcup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stalcup.
