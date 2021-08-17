See All Rheumatologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Obianuju Okeke-Muanya, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Obianuju Okeke-Muanya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Okeke-Muanya works at ARTHRITIS AND LUPUS CLINIC OF HOUSTON PA in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Lupus Clinic of Houston PA
    15200 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 313-7000
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
CREST Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heavy Metal Detoxification Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Job Stress Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Treatment Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Mold Toxicity Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 17, 2021
    Does anyone know where she is currently located??? I've been trying to find her for months now! She's awesome
    Justina McIntosh — Aug 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Obianuju Okeke-Muanya, MD
    About Dr. Obianuju Okeke-Muanya, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Igbo and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104958750
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Bapt Hospital
    • University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine
    Primary Care
