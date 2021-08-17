Overview

Dr. Obianuju Okeke-Muanya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Okeke-Muanya works at ARTHRITIS AND LUPUS CLINIC OF HOUSTON PA in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.