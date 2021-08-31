Dr. Obiageli Ogbata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogbata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obiageli Ogbata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Obiageli Ogbata, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.
Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Head & Neck)125 Queens Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2539
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ogbata is compassionate about her patients. She is very thorough and delivers excellent patient care
About Dr. Obiageli Ogbata, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1346552692
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogbata has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogbata accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogbata has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogbata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogbata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogbata.
