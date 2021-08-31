Overview

Dr. Obiageli Ogbata, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.



Dr. Ogbata works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Head & Neck) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.