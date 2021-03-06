Dr. Obiageli Ezewuiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezewuiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obiageli Ezewuiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Obiageli Ezewuiro, MD is a Hematology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.
Dr. Ezewuiro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway7848 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 505-7497Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ezewuiro?
I appreciated her professionalism and thorough, clear explanations.
About Dr. Obiageli Ezewuiro, MD
- Hematology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1518128149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezewuiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezewuiro accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezewuiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezewuiro works at
Dr. Ezewuiro has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezewuiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezewuiro. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezewuiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezewuiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezewuiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.