Dr. Obi Imegwu, MD
Overview
Dr. Obi Imegwu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Imegwu works at
Locations
Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (319) 205-4620
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Imegwu listened and helped me after a five year stretch of suffering with constant chronic pain in my abdomen. He performed exploratory surgery and found a massive amount of adhesions that he robotically removed. I honestly credit him with saving my life. Eleven specialists and countless useless tests over a five year period, he was the only one who took me seriously. He is very kind, thoughtful and caring ( not to mention handsome!) I recommend Dr Imegwu One Thousand percent !!!
About Dr. Obi Imegwu, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043261001
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Albert Einstein Coll of Med of Yeshiva U
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imegwu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Imegwu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Imegwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imegwu works at
Dr. Imegwu has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imegwu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Imegwu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imegwu.
