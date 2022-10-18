See All General Surgeons in Somerville, NJ
Dr. Obi Imegwu, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Obi Imegwu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Imegwu works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Steeplechase Cancer Center
    30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 205-4620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Oct 18, 2022
Dr Imegwu listened and helped me after a five year stretch of suffering with constant chronic pain in my abdomen. He performed exploratory surgery and found a massive amount of adhesions that he robotically removed. I honestly credit him with saving my life. Eleven specialists and countless useless tests over a five year period, he was the only one who took me seriously. He is very kind, thoughtful and caring ( not to mention handsome!) I recommend Dr Imegwu One Thousand percent !!!
Christine Ksenicz — Oct 18, 2022
Photo: Dr. Obi Imegwu, MD
About Dr. Obi Imegwu, MD

  • General Surgery
  • English
  • 1043261001
Education & Certifications

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Albert Einstein Coll of Med of Yeshiva U
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Obi Imegwu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imegwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Imegwu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Imegwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Imegwu works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Imegwu’s profile.

Dr. Imegwu has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imegwu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Imegwu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imegwu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imegwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imegwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

