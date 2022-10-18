Overview

Dr. Obi Imegwu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Imegwu works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

