Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Asemota works at Hope Fertility in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.