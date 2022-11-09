Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asemota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD
Overview
Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.
Dr. Asemota works at
Locations
-
1
Hope Fertility3005 Royal Blvd S Ste 220, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (678) 762-0053
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asemota?
Twins coming Spring 2023! Our journey with Dr Asemota started in Feb 2021 after we tried conceiving on our own unsuccessfully. After two trials of IUI in winter 2021, we decided to transition to IVF! After 2 rounds of IVF in Spring 2022 (yielding 10 embryos) we proceeded to embryo transfer in August 2022. And our babies implanted! Yehhhh. We have the rest of our embryos chillin on ice for our next pregnancy! Dr Asemota is very kind and does a good job explaining options, she tweaked my regimen to get the best outcome. Example: I was supposed to have egg retrieval on Tues, she switched it to Wed bc after seeing the ultrasound of my ovaries, she thought she could get a few more mature eggs if we waited! I like that! Her staff is knowledgeable and responsive to portal messages. Hope Fertility is a fully functioning boutique fertility clinic. I felt like a human being. Not a number. We really enjoyed our experience and highly suggest Hope Fertility to individuals/couples TTC.
About Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194988949
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asemota has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asemota accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asemota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asemota works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Asemota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asemota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asemota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asemota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.