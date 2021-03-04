Dr. Obayedur Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obayedur Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Obayedur Khan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
1
Concierge Medical of Naples, LLC599 Tamiami Trl N Ste 204, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 304-8902
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr Kahn practices medicine the way it should be. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Obayedur Khan, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1942249198
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Dhaka College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods.