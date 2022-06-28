Dr. Obaid Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obaid Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Obaid Malik, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
Renner Pain and Spine3009 E Renner Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (469) 589-1871Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The personalized care from Dr. Malik and his staff is beyond words. His own level of medical expertise and patient approach is unique and valuable. I have suffered from chronic back pain in the lower, mid and cervical area. I have found Dr. Malik to be the best in care I have ever received for my spine.
About Dr. Obaid Malik, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1972946077
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.