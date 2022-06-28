See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Richardson, TX
Dr. Obaid Malik, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Obaid Malik, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School

Dr. Malik works at Renner Pain and Spine in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renner Pain and Spine
    3009 E Renner Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 589-1871
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 28, 2022
    The personalized care from Dr. Malik and his staff is beyond words. His own level of medical expertise and patient approach is unique and valuable. I have suffered from chronic back pain in the lower, mid and cervical area. I have found Dr. Malik to be the best in care I have ever received for my spine.
    Mike P. — Jun 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Obaid Malik, MD
    About Dr. Obaid Malik, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972946077
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
