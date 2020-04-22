Dr. Obaid Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obaid Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Obaid Chaudhry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Be That Beautiful Plastic Surgery414 N Camden Dr Ste 775, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (323) 741-5856
I can't say enough great things about Dr. Chaudhry. I am 4 weeks post op from an Abdominoplasty and Liposuction and so far I am very please with my results. He answered all my questions and continues to guide and care for me during this recovery process. My overall experience with Dr. Chaudhry and his staff have been extremely positive.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.