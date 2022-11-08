See All Interventional Cardiologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Abdullah works at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 280, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD

  • Interventional Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1417263450
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kaiser Permanenete, Los Angeles Medical Center|University of Missouri-Columbia Advanced Fellowship in Interventional Cardiology|University of Missouri-Columbia Fellowship in General Cardiology
Internship
  • University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
Medical Education
  • Damascus University
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abdullah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abdullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abdullah works at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abdullah’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdullah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

