Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD
Overview
Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6555 Coyle Ave Ste 280, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was a well-mannered Doctor before & after my Surgery May 20,2022
About Dr. Obai Abdullah, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1417263450
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanenete, Los Angeles Medical Center|University of Missouri-Columbia Advanced Fellowship in Interventional Cardiology|University of Missouri-Columbia Fellowship in General Cardiology
- University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
- Damascus University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Dr. Abdullah speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdullah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.
