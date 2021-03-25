Overview

Dr. Obadias Marquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Marquez works at Tennova Primary Care Ooltewah in Ooltewah, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.