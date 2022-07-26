Dr. Oanh Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oanh Nguyen, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oanh Nguyen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Lakewood11307 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 200, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 985-6688
Franciscan Neurology Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7505
Fantastic experience. Dr. Nguyen was the first in a long series of doctors who was able to accurately help resolve my symptoms. Before seeing her I was constantly in a state of dizziness, unable to stand, sit in chairs, or walk for longer than half an hour at a time. I was living laying down for over a year. She was able to help get me a treatment plan that has me at 95% my former capacity. Before her, I'd been through another neurologist, a cardiologist, an ENT, a vertigo specialist, physical therapy, and 4 neurosurgeons. She is the ONLY doctor that has been able to actually treat me and improve my quality of life. I am moving to the other side of the state, and I am still going to be traveling across the state several times a year to be seen by her, rather than try to find another neurologist of her caliber. She was kind, thoughtful, and attentive. She was one of the only doctors that seemed to actually listen to me and respect me. I highly recommend her.
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.