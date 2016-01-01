Dr. Oana Spataru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spataru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oana Spataru, MD
Overview
Dr. Oana Spataru, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Ovidius Constanta Roman and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Spataru works at
Locations
Diablo Neurosurgical Med Grp1455 Montego Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 937-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Oana Spataru, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Ovidius Constanta Roman
- Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spataru accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spataru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spataru works at
Dr. Spataru has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spataru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spataru has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spataru.
