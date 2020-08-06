Overview

Dr. Oana Nisipeanu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Round Lake Beach, IL. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Nisipeanu works at Lake County Acute Care Llp in Round Lake Beach, IL with other offices in Rosemont, IL and Gurnee, IL.