Dr. Oana Nicoara, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC.



Dr. Nicoara works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Congenital Renal Dysplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.