Dr. Oana Moucha-Hantar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Moucha-Hantar works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.