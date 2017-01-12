See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Memphis, TN
Internal Medicine
4.5 (19)
46 years of experience
Dr. Oakley Jordan Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Jordan Jr works at Bluff City Multi-Specialty Clinic in Memphis, TN with other offices in Cordova, TN.

  1
    Ronald L. Terhune M.d. PC
    740 Bartlett Rd, Memphis, TN 38122
  2
    Champaign Dental Group
    764 Walnut Knoll Ln, Cordova, TN 38018

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Methodist University Hospital

Rapid Flu Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Rapid Flu Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Smoking Cessation Counseling

Rapid Flu Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Liver Function Test
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Osteoporosis Screening
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Thyroid Screening
Wellness Examination
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2017
    I will miss this awesome man of God upon his retirement! He is an excellent example of what a doctor should be and how one should treat his patients. Yes there were times when the appointments were longer than usual but I can truly say that this was because he did not rush his patients and was very thorough. His meticulous and considerate ways literally saved my life! I shall always be eternally grateful to God for putting this wonderful doctor in my life! I wish you the BEST Dr. Jordan.
    Vivian F. in Memphis, TN — Jan 12, 2017
    Internal Medicine
    46 years of experience
    English
    1750340063
    Methodist Hsp Central Unit
    Methodist Hospital
    SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Dr. Jordan Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jordan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

