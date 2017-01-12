Dr. Jordan Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oakley Jordan Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Oakley Jordan Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Jordan Jr works at
Locations
Ronald L. Terhune M.d. PC740 Bartlett Rd, Memphis, TN 38122 Directions (901) 685-8202
Champaign Dental Group764 Walnut Knoll Ln, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 756-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I will miss this awesome man of God upon his retirement! He is an excellent example of what a doctor should be and how one should treat his patients. Yes there were times when the appointments were longer than usual but I can truly say that this was because he did not rush his patients and was very thorough. His meticulous and considerate ways literally saved my life! I shall always be eternally grateful to God for putting this wonderful doctor in my life! I wish you the BEST Dr. Jordan.
About Dr. Oakley Jordan Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1750340063
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hsp Central Unit
- Methodist Hospital
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan Jr works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.