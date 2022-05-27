Dr. Olen Giles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olen Giles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olen Giles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kentucky Hospital
Dr. Giles works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Longwood515 W State Road 434 Ste 110A, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 260-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have Gerd and recurring colon polyps. Dr Giles and his staff have always taken excellent care of me for many years . I trust him and feel comfortable with his recommendations. Their in house surgery facilities are also comfortable and clean.
About Dr. Olen Giles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1295734309
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- U Ky Med Ctr
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giles works at
Dr. Giles has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.
