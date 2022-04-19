Dr. Hernandez Santana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nydia Hernandez Santana, MD
Overview
Dr. Nydia Hernandez Santana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Secaucus, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Hernandez Santana works at
Locations
1
Riverside Medical LLC714 10th St, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 863-3346
2
Morrisania Diagnostic and Treatment Center1225 Gerard Ave, Bronx, NY 10452 Directions (718) 960-2793
3
Riverside Medical Group10 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 744-2266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hernandez took her time evaluating my child. Very detailed oriented
About Dr. Nydia Hernandez Santana, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114349164
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez Santana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez Santana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez Santana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez Santana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez Santana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez Santana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.