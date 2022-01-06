Dr. Sillah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nyama Sillah, MD
Dr. Nyama Sillah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Association of Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd.2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 575, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-5038
Aurora Health Center163 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (414) 291-8801
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6315
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
I couldn't be happier with Dr. Sillah and am so appreciative I selected her and her team for my care!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Sillah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sillah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sillah has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sillah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sillah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sillah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sillah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sillah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.