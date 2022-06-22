See All Pediatric Neurologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Nwanneka Okolo, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nwanneka Okolo, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Okolo works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Staten Island Office
    501 Seaview Ave Ste 104, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 683-3766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Dr. Okolo is warm and very patient and helps you feel very comfortable, while dealing with a very serious medical condition. I highly recommend her as all of my children have improved with their seizures under her care. Thank you immensely Dr. Okolo!
    Anonymous — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Nwanneka Okolo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578684916
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy
