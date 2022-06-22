Overview

Dr. Nwanneka Okolo, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Okolo works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.