Dr. Nwanneka Okolo, MD
Dr. Nwanneka Okolo, MD
Dr. Nwanneka Okolo, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Okolo works at
Locations
Staten Island Office501 Seaview Ave Ste 104, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 683-3766
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Okolo is warm and very patient and helps you feel very comfortable, while dealing with a very serious medical condition. I highly recommend her as all of my children have improved with their seizures under her care. Thank you immensely Dr. Okolo!
Pediatric Neurology
20 years of experience
English
NPI: 1578684916
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy
Dr. Okolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okolo works at
Dr. Okolo has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Okolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.