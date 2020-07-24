Overview

Dr. Nwamaka Onwugbenu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Onwugbenu works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.