Overview

Dr. Nwamaka Ezedinma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Ezedinma works at Remington Lee in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.