Dr. Nuzhath Parveen-Jawadi, MD

Pediatrics
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nuzhath Parveen-Jawadi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Parveen-Jawadi works at Parveen Pediatric Care in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parveen Pediatric Care PC
    101 Hospital Loop NE Ste 110, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 855-6006
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 27, 2020
    Dr. Parveen and her staff have been taking care of my kids since they were born! They are now 21, 23 and 27 and of course have moved on to another Well-Care doctor. I just wanted to thank you, from the bottom of my heart, the years of caring and love that we've felt since Dr. Parveen was our ONLY pediatrician for the Blowers Bunch! Good Fortune to you always and a very BIG Virtual HUG goes out to you and yours! If you need or want a NEW pediatrician, please call her office today! 505-855-6006! :)
    Sherri B. — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Nuzhath Parveen-Jawadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1932112422
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
