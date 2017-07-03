Overview

Dr. Nuzhat Naqvi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond and Saint Joseph Berea.



Dr. Naqvi works at Richmond Primary Care Pllc in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.