Dr. Nuzhat Majid, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Majid works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.