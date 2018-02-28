Dr. Nuzhat Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nuzhat Hasan, MD
Overview
Dr. Nuzhat Hasan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Hasan works at
Locations
Midwest Internal Medicince Psc250 E Liberty St Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 896-8652
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hasan was very thorough during our meeting (and a pleasure to talk to), and determined that I did need a sleep study. After I started using the CPAP, I couldn't believe the difference in the way I felt upon waking. So much energy, and I actually felt like I was completely rested. I wish I had made this decision years ago!
About Dr. Nuzhat Hasan, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.