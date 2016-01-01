Dr. Nuzhat Abbasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nuzhat Abbasi, MD
Dr. Nuzhat Abbasi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 16401 NW 2nd Ave Ste 102, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 947-7196
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Nuzhat Abbasi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1184655466
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- St Francis Hosp
- Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Abbasi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbasi, there are benefits to both methods.