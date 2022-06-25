See All Hematologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Nutan Parikh, MD

Hematology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nutan Parikh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College at MS University|Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Parikh works at Las Vegas Cancer Center in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sienna Office
    2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 613-0284
    Las Vegas Cancer Center
    6450 Medicine Ctr St, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 613-0790

Hospital Affiliations
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Vitamin B Deficiency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Jun 25, 2022
    Dr.Parikh was very caring and made you feel completely comfortable.Explained everything .Staff was great.??
    CL — Jun 25, 2022
    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407933781
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Coney Island Hospital|State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Residency
    • Medical College Baroda|Weiss Meml Hospital
    Internship
    • Ssg Hospital|SSG Hospital - Shree Sayaji General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College at MS University|Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nutan Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

