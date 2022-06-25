Overview

Dr. Nutan Parikh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College at MS University|Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Las Vegas Cancer Center in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.