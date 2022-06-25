Dr. Nutan Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nutan Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nutan Parikh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College at MS University|Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
Sienna Office2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 613-0284
Las Vegas Cancer Center6450 Medicine Ctr St, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 613-0790
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Parikh was very caring and made you feel completely comfortable.Explained everything .Staff was great.??
About Dr. Nutan Parikh, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital|State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Medical College Baroda|Weiss Meml Hospital
- Ssg Hospital|SSG Hospital - Shree Sayaji General Hospital
- Medical College at MS University|Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
